Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Josh Allen Discusses Transition from Urban Meyer to Doug Pederson

It’s no secret that the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville, albeit a 13-game tenure, was a chaotic one.

Off-the-field scandals and accusations that he kicked former kicker Josh Lambo before a preseason game clouded Meyer’s stay, leading to his early dismissal. As a result, the Jaguars sought out someone who would create a professional setting. That led them to Doug Pederson, a Super Bowl winning head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. And through just one training camp practice, Pederson appears to have brought exactly that.

“Man, it feels good to be a part of a professional locker room,” linebacker Josh Allen said Tuesday, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Not only in the locker room, but when you talk to the coaches, it’s a professional setting. You got to hone in on the details. If you’re not listening to the details, it’s not [coaches] getting on you. It’s (them) telling you what’s right and what’s wrong.

“And as guys, as grown men, we need to understand that. He puts it in a way that we can understand it and grow. He’s not getting on us. He’s letting us know what’s real, and he’s talking to us like grown men. With that, there is nothing but respect. We’re going to grow, and we’re going to be great.”

Josh Allen is Impressed with Doug Pederson’s Resume

Having coached in the league since 2009, Doug Pederson’s philosophy figures to be much different than that of Meyer, who came into the job with zero NFL coaching experience. He also comes in with a resume that impresses Allen. Pederson went 42-37-1 in five seasons with the Eagles before taking the 2021 season off.

“And plus, he has the respect in his resume,” Josh Allen said. “We want to be an organization where we can get to that point one day. If we do things right and we listen, I feel like we can get to that point. And we are [listening].”

He’s back now – tasked with taking over a Jacksonville team that went 3-14 last season. Doug Pederson inherits second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is looking to improve upon his rookie campaign.