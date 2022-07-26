jacksonville-jaguars-quarterback-trevor-lawrence-discusses-confidence-boost-entering-second-nfl-season

Trevor Lawrence has something to prove. The second-year quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars has a full season of NFL experience under his belt and is expecting to make a big leap in 2022.

Lawrence had a rocky introduction into professional football as a rookie in 2021. He completed less than 60% of his passes while throwing more interceptions (17) than touchdowns (12). Jacksonville closed the season with a 3-14 record.

But Lawrence has a lot of motivation heading into his second season with the Jaguars. He knows there’s a lot of pressure to see improvement after a less-than-stellar rookie campaign.

“There’s a lot of motivation [for the team],” Lawrence said, per ESPN. “Obviously, individually, personally I want to prove that I belong here and that I’m the player that I believe I am and this organization believes that I am.

“As a team I think we have a lot to prove. Just didn’t have a great year last year and I know the guys in this locker room are ready to prove some stuff this year. Having that motivation and then just having this new opportunity to get a clean slate. Everybody starts at the bottom and having a chance to work your way up. That’s a special opportunity that we’ve got this year. We’ve got a good enough group to win as many games as we want to.”

Trevor Lawrence Expects Better Performances All Around in 2022

All offseason, Trevor Lawrence has expressed major confidence in Jacksonville’s ability to rebound strongly during the 2022 campaign. There appears to be more coaching stability — now that the team has moved on from Urban Meyer — and Lawrence’s understanding of the game has improved.

Earlier this offseason, Lawrence talked about some of the changes in the locker room. He described why he feels good about his second year with the franchise.

“I think this season is going to be a lot different just because we have from myself better leadership, but also around the team,” Lawrence said Monday on FS1’s The Herd. “So I think it’s going to be a much different year.”

Lawrence’s second season in Jacksonville begins on Sunday, Sept. 11 when the Jaguars play the Washington Commanders.