Jacksonville Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field Hit With Concession Violations After Two Dead Rodents Found

If you or a loved one has eaten at TIAA Bank Field where the Jacksonville Jaguars play, well, get ready to be shocked. There is a recent report out that the NFL stadium was hit with all kinds of violations in its concession stands. During the Jaguars’ home game against the Raiders, there were a staggering amount of citations.

Delaware North runs the concessions at TIAA Bank Field. The company says that they hold itself to the “highest standards.” However, during that November 6 game, 129 violations were noted. Seven concession stands had expired licenses, and there were triple-digit rodent droppings found. In addition to that, two dead rodents were also discovered.

The concessions company was not at all happy with the results. Delaware North released a statement following the findings. Here it is, via Bleacher Report.

“Delaware North follows the highest standards in foodservice and has strict policies to ensure compliance with all applicable food safety standards and regulations. A team of health inspectors spent the day on Nov. 6 inspecting the foodservice locations during a live event with more than 62,000 fans. Our managers worked closely with the health inspectors during the visit, and most of the violations identified were rectified immediately or within 24 hours.

“Furthermore, we are working to resolve the clerical error that led to a lapse in licenses for two of our concession stands. The other locations listed in the report as having licenses lapsed were not in operation at the time of the inspection.”

TIAA Bank Field Hit With Health Violations

So, you never want to have this many health violations, really you’d prefer to have none. This goes beyond the Delaware North company. Of course, there was a statement from ASM Global, the company that manages TIAA Bank Field.

“The health and safety of patrons at all our venues remains the top priority. Any lack of commitment to those standards is unacceptable,” the statement read. Let’s hope they do get it all under control.

Violations like this are bound to happen in a major stadium like this. Still, it is a little more than gross to see it listed out and to think about it. Next time I get a soft pretzel, I might just look around the concession more closely and make sure everything looks nice and clean. No droppings for me, please.