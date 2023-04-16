A Jacksonville State football commit was killed in a shooting that occurred in Dadeville, Alabama on Saturday. The violent incident unfolded during the celebration of a 16th birthday party, according to a report from AL.com.

Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell was one of four individuals killed in the shooting. He was a star on the Dadeville High School football team, playing both wide receiver and cornerback. Dowdell committed to continue his career at Jacksonville State on February 1.

The birthday party was for Dowdell’s sister, per the report. In addition to the four people killed in the shooting, as many as 20 people were injured.

Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd addressed the tragic incident.

“One thing I want you to know about the city of Dadeville,” Floyd said, per AL.com. “The city of Dadeville is a tight-knit community full of wonderful people. I ask you to please keep our community in your prayers. I ask you to keep my police department in your prayers, and I also ask each of you please do not let this moment define what you think about the city of Dadeville and our fine people. What we’ve dealt with is something that no community should have to endure.”

Ben Hayes, who is the senior pastor at Dadeville First Baptist Church, and the team chaplain of Dadeville High School and chaplain of Dadeville police, told AL.com that “as many as 250 people” were outside the hospital when they learned of Dowdell’s passing.

Jacksonville State Releases Statement on Philstavious Dowdell’s Death

Several communities mourned the tragic death of Philstavious Dowdell this weekend. Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez released a statement after learning of the devastating news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night,” the statement read. “He was a great young man with a bright future. My staff and I are heartbroken and hope that everyone will support his family through this difficult time.”

Dadeville High School football coach Roger McDonald spoke about Dowdell’s character with AL.com.

“In that first meeting, I didn’t know any of the kids because everyone had been sent home for COVID,” McDonald told AL.com. “There was one kid sitting in the front row who never took his eyes off me the entire time. It was Phil Dowdell.

“As good a football, basketball and track athlete as he was, he was just as good a person. He always worked hard, was humble .. all the time. He hung on every word the coaches gave him. Whatever you told him, he trusted it and did everything you asked him to do.”