WATCH: Jaguars Fans Troll Deshaun Watson With Vulgar Chant During First Preseason Game

Jacksonville Jaguars fans had a vulgar message for Deshaun Watson when he stepped on the field Friday night. It’s not one we can really repeat in writing, either.

Despite facing a six-game suspension during the NFL season — potentially longer depending on the league’s appeal — Watson took the field for the Cleveland Browns in the team’s first preseason game of 2022. At first, Jaguars fans were pretty tame in their response, booing the controversial quarterback.

Deshaun Watson is getting heavily booed when he's on the field..pic.twitter.com/L8vSjUikfv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 12, 2022

But things took a pretty vulgar turn rather quickly. Fans began chanting … well, we won’t repeat it on here. But the clip is below, but watch with caution (NSFW):

Jaguars fans welcome Deshaun Watson back to the NFL with a “You Sick Fuck” chant pic.twitter.com/9xC8WTNO2B — nubz (@J_Nubz) August 12, 2022

Because of the ongoing appeal, there’s still uncertainty as to what Watson’s final punishment will be for violating the NFL’s conduct policy. If he plays at all during the 2022 season, these are the kind of things he’ll have to get used to experiencing.

The Browns announced earlier this week that Watson, along with other key players, would start in the preseason opener against the Jaguars.

Deshaun Watson’s Cringeworthy Pre-Game Interview

Before Friday night’s game, Deshaun Watson conducted a two-minute interview with CBS Sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala. The entire thing was pretty awkward.

Kinkhabwala asked Watson about the perceived “lack of remorse” for his actions, he provided a cringeworthy response.

“Look, I wanna say that I’m truly sorry to all the women that I’ve impacted in this situation,” Watson said. “The decisions that I’ve made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back. But I want to continue to grow and learn and move forward and show that I am a true person of character.”

Deshaun spoke with Aditi Kinkhabwala ahead of starting tonight's game in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/9kuHxI9ULh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 12, 2022

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell asked to have the six-game suspension appealed. The league is seeking a season-long suspension for Watson’s actions.

No timetable has been set regarding a final decision.