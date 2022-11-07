Jalen Ramsey Calls Out Matthew Stafford, Rams Offense Following Loss to Buccaneers

Well, Jalen Ramsey has never really been one to hold back. The star defensive back typically says what’s on his mind, whether that’s good, bad or indifferent. This week, it came at the expense of the Los Angeles Rams‘ offense following a disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ramsey threw some not-so-subtle shade at quarterback Matthew Stafford and the rest of the Rams offense after losing a 16-13 contest Sunday.

“The defense should not have had to go back on the field. Simple,” Ramsey said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Gotta have some dogs who are gonna go get it. We shouldn’t come to the sideline after a big stop like that and our coaches or the other side or whoever telling us, ‘We gonna to need y’all one more time.’ Like what the f—? We just made a big stop, turnover on downs, with a minute and some change left and no timeouts for nobody.”

Ramsey then quickly pointed out that Sunday wasn’t the first time the offense came up short during the NFL season.

“Gotta have some dogs who are like, man, f— all that, we are going to end this game right now. … It is what it is. It ain’t the first time that this has happened. This has happened multiple times this year, really. S—.”

What Fueled Jalen Ramsey’s Frustration?

Jalen Ramsey’s frustration might be justified this week. The Rams defense picked up a huge stop with just 1:57 to play in the game and Los Angeles clinging to a 13-9 lead. All Stafford and the offense needed was a first down.

The Rams gained just six yards on the ensuing possession, punting it back to Tampa Bay with 54 seconds remaining. That’s when Tom Brady engineered a six-play, 60-yard touchdown drive to lead the Buccaneers to a win.

For Brady, it was the 55th game-winning drive of his career. He gave a pretty “awesome” response to leading another touchdown drive, too:

Brady with the only appropriate reaction to the 55th(!!) game-winning drive of his career. pic.twitter.com/UyBKDib8RK — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 7, 2022

Ramsey’s frustrations spilled out after another disappointing loss in a disappointing season. Los Angeles owns a 3-5 record just a year after winning a Super Bowl. The Rams have also dropped four of their last five games.

In those four losses, the offense has not scored more than 14 points.

So, yeah, you can imagine why a defensive player might be a little … peeved.