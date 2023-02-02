Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams didn’t hold back in his criticism of the NFL during a recent podcast appearance. He believes the league is trying to take away his personality while on the field.

Williams joined the 33rd Team podcast, hosted by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown and opened up about the league fining him for his touchdown celebrations in 2022.

Last season, Williams rushed for 17 touchdowns to go along with 1,066 yards. He was fined multiple times by the NFL for his celebratory dance after crossing the goal line.

“Now I get fined for this stuff. I just feel like they’re trying to take my personality away, my joy,” Williams said. “Because now, I literally have to stop doing it. So now, when I score, I’m literally just gonna sit down and pout like a little baby or something.”

Perhaps what aggravates Williams most about the situation is that the league promotes his dance in highlight videos. Seems counterproductive for the NFL, right?

“I’m doing nothing wrong. They’re just being weenies,” Williams said. “They want to fine me, yet put all that stuff up there, brand it and put me up there and use it. They want to take my money, though.”

We understand this is an overused cliche, but the NFL is living up to that “No Fun League” moniker in Williams’ case.

Jamaal Williams’ Big Season for Detroit

Jamaal Williams is a veteran running back in the league but is coming off his best season statistically. In his second season with the Lions, he scored 17 touchdowns on the ground, surpassing his career total of 13 coming into 2022.

He also posted a career-best 1,066 yards on the ground. His previous best came in 2021, when he rushed for 601 yards.

Before arriving in Detroit, Williams spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. His best season came as a rookie in 2017, totaling 556 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

It’s safe to say Williams’ move to Detroit has paid off in a big way. Well, minus the celebration fines imposed by the NFL.