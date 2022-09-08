Jameis Winston’s Explanation of the Human Body is Laugh Out Loud Funny

When Jameis Winston speaks, you listen. Not exactly in the way where you come away having learned something — maybe in this case — but that it leaves your belly aching.

Winston wasn’t eating any W’s Wednesday, but rather took us back to school. Specifically to science class to teach everyone about the human anatomy. As we all know, there are 206 bones in the human body. Winston did his best in just 20 seconds to tell us about each one.

Winston’s groundbreaking discovery? All the bones are symmetrical.

Could listen to Jameis Winston talking about the symmetry in the human body for hours 😂



“Our body is so symmetrical,” Winston said. “You got your wrists, and what are your wrists on your bottom half? Your ankles. You got your shoulders up top, what are you shoulders [on the bottom half]? Your hips. You got your elbows, what are your elbows [on the bottom half]? Your knees. It’s symmetrical and you just gotta work different parts.”

Jameis Winston Makes Return Following Brutal Injury

Winston and his symmetrical self is set to return this season as the New Orleans Saints‘ starting quarterback. It’s a position he entered 2021 in, which unfortunately only lasted until Halloween. During the Week 7 matchup against his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston suffered a torn ACL and missed the rest of the season. Winston had guided the Saints to a 4-2 record before the injury, throwing for 1,170 yards 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Now fully healthy, Winston is eager to get back out on the field and prove there’s another level to his game.

“I’m a different quarterback today than I was with my last game with the Saints,” Winston said last week, via ESPN. “I take a lot of pride in trying to and preparing to get better every single year … knowing everyone’s strengths and weaknesses and being more honest about my strengths and weaknesses. Every practice, every day, I’m evaluating myself to get better.”