Jamey Rootes, First Team President of the Houston Texans, Dies at 56

Jamey Rootes, the first team president of the NFL‘s Houston Texans, has died. His wife confirmed the sad news in a post on social media. He was 56.

Rootes’ wife, Melissa, wrote that her husband passed away “after a battle with mental health issues,” on Facebook.

“Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former President of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021,” the statement read.

Rootes took the job as the president of the Houston Texans in 2002, the organization’s first season in the NFL. He held that position until February 2021, when he resigned.

The McNair family, which owns the Texans, released a statement following the news of Rootes’ death.

“For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to Houston and the Houston Texans,” the McNair family said, per ESPN. “We are grateful for his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to our team. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jamey’s wife, Melissa, and their two children during this extremely difficult time.”

Sad Week in the NFL

Unfortunately, the passing of former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes is another sad story in the NFL this week. Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson died at the age of 87.

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend,” the family said in a statement. “Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”

Dawson spent 19 years in professional football, spending 14 seasons with the Chiefs. He also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Over the course of his career, Dawson earned a Super Bowl IV ring, won three AFL championships, and was an AFL All-Star six times. He also earned one Pro Bowl nomination.

Dawson ended his career in professional football with 28,711 passing yards and 239 touchdowns.