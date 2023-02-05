Jared Goff Shares Impactful Message with Derek Carr

Jared Goff found Derek Carr during Pro Bowl festivities this past week and gave his fellow quarterback an uplifting message. It’ll all be OK. You’ll be fine.

The Pro Bowl game is Sunday afternoon. And Carr found himself in an odd position all week. He’s representing the Las Vegas Raiders, although he’s wearing an NFL hat. His team benched him two weeks before the season ended. Carr has played all nine of his pro seasons with the Raiders. But his employer plans to trade him. The NFL doesn’t care that much about loyalty if it gets in the way of making a deal.

Jared Goff understands Derek Carr’s situation. It’s why he wanted to talk to him. His message — there’s “a really great life” on the other side of this.

Goff used to lead the Los Angeles Rams. In fact, the Rams used the first selection of the 2016 NFL Draft to pick the Cal quarterback. In year two of his Rams career, he led the team to its first winning record in 14 seasons. By the 2018, the Rams made the Super Bowl, with Goff earning a Pro Bowl berth.

But by 2021, the Rams decided to see what Goff was worth on the NFL market. In March, 2021, LA shipped Goff, plus two first-round picks and a third-rounder, to the lowly Detroit Lions all for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams won last year’s Super Bowl with Stafford under center. But they failed to make this year’s playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Lions finished 9-8 this season. They missed the playoffs because of a tiebreaker. But in the final game of the season, Detroit beat Green Bay and knocked out the Packers from the playoffs. Detroit definitely is a team on the upswing.

That’s why Jared Goff wanted to tell Derek Carr “there’s definitely life on the other side.”

“We had a really good talk about it earlier this week,” Goff told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think his head is in a great place about it, whatever ends up happening with him.”

Carr may soon know where the next part of his life will start. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders granted Carr permission to talk to other teams about a trade. However, the teams must agree to compensation with the Raiders before Carr speaks to them. It’s a situation similar to the agreement the Texans had with Deshaun Watson before they traded him to Cleveland.

Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading for him that have also agreed to compensation with Las Vegas, per sources.



It's the same arrangement the Texans had with quarterback Deshaun Watson last off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2023

Look for a trade to come quickly. The Raiders will be on the hook for $40.4 million in guaranteed money paid to Carr if Carr still is on the roster, Feb. 15. But Carr isn’t going to allow the Raiders to extend the date in order for another team to make a deal for him.

“I don’t think that would be best for me,” Carr said Thursday, to ESPN.com. “I don’t think that would be best for me.”

But as Jared Goff told Derek Carr, it’ll all be OK.