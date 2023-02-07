Jason Kelce, Cooper Manning Find Common Ground in Sibling ‘Hate’

We’re in store for a unique Super Bowl matchup this year. For the first time ever, two brothers will be on opposing sidelines with Travis Kelce taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s a fun storyline, but you better believe the two brothers each want bragging rights in the family. At a Super Bowl LVII event this week, Jason took some time to talk with Cooper Manning — who knows a few things about sibling rivalries.

Manning asked Jason an important question: “How much do you hate your brother?” Jason then responded, “This week, a lot.”

“You know, this week, or whenever we’re fighting over the leftovers after Thanksgiving,” he continued. “I think those are the two times we’re really going at it. But this is a fun week.”

Cooper Manning: How much do you hate your brother? 'Cause I can relate.



Jason Kelce: This week, a lot! 🤣



Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DIx3o5zT1M pic.twitter.com/bomyKngcrI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

Jason then did give Travis a shoutout, when Manning said, “It sucks that he’s so good.”

“That’s what really sucks, you know,” Jason said. “Unfortunately, he’s the star of the family. He’s incredible, but, you know, it’s something I’ve learned to deal with.”

Cooper, the older brother of Peyton and Eli, then said, “I can relate.”

Travis Kelce Could’ve Been an MLB Star

There’s apparently a lot of truth in Jason Kelce referring to his brother, Travis, as the “star” of the family. It’s not just specific to football, either.

Former Atlanta Braves scout Reggie Sanders (2002-07), spoke with TMZ Sports about the incredible talent Travis possessed on the diamond. He thought, for sure, he’d be a star in the big leagues.

“He seemed like a big leaguer on a field of high school players,” said Sanders. “He looks almost the same size today as he was in high school.”

Sanders used to scout the Ohio area and saw plenty of Travis at the high school level. Obviously, he chose to take the football route, a decision that’s worked out pretty well.