Jason Kelce’s Hilarious Pre-Game Outfit Had NFL Fans Losing It

Jason Kelce is known for occasionally donning ridiculous pregame fits that have gone viral. However, it’s safe to say that today’s entry will be one of the most memorable of his entire career.

Before the Phiadelphia Eagles’ matchup against the Tennessee Titans, he came out in a ’50 First Dates’ themed outfit, the hit comedy film starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler.

In the movie, Sean Astin plays Doug Whitmore, the older brother of Lucy (Drew Barrymore). He’s an absurd character with a strong lisp and is a bodybuilder dependent on steroids.

The center for the Eagles decided to do his best Doug Whitmore impression as he pulled up to their home game against the Titans, and we have to say, he did a fantastic job.

Doug Whitmore would be proud.

The NFL’s account tweeted the photo comparison, too. Jason Kelce responded: “I don’t play dress up.” Perhaps he’s method acting and taking on the character of Doug Whitmore.

One fan seemed to go along with the idea of him being in character. “You have to have a lisp for any interviews you do today,” they wrote in a tweet that’s been liked over 40 times.

“Jason absolutely crushing it,” one fan responded to the image. “Eagles by 20,” another person wrote.

“This will definitely make a segment on the next pod,” another fan wrote, referring to the “New Heights” podcast he produces with his brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“I love Jason Kelce with my entire heart,” another person commented.

“As much as I can’t stand the Eagles I have to root for this guy. Him and his brother seem like genuinely good dudes.”

Jason Kelce Started 100th Straight Game with Eagles in 2020

Kelce was drafted by the Eagles back in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played college football at Cincinnati. Kelce is a Super Bowl champion and a five-time Pro-Bowl selection. He’s also a four-time first-team All-Pro selection.

During the 2019 season, Kelce was elected to his 3rd Pro Bowl and received his 3rd straight First-team All-Pro Honor.

Consistency is one of his most important attributes. In 2020, Kelce started his 100th straight game with the Eagles. In that span, the offensive line saw a franchise record 14 different starting combinations, but Kelce was the lone man to start every game. He was elected to his 4th Pro Bowl that year. He was also one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Award in 2020.

In 2021, Kelce was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl, marking his third straight selection. Kelce was also named as the Eagles finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He was also named a first-team All Pro by the Associated Press for the fourth time in his career.