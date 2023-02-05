Jason, Travis Kelce Call Rob Gronkowski to Personally Deliver Bad News

Jason and Travis Kelce needed to place a difficult phone call to pal Rob Gronkowski. About that invite to Gronk Beach. Something’s come up.

Basically, it’s the Super Bowl, Gronk. Can’t make your Super Bowl party because we’re both playing in the Super Bowl. First brothers to face off against each other for the Lombardi Trophy. Sorry to turn it down, but not sorry.

Gronk really did have this kind of conversation with Travis and Jason Kelce. The retired NFL tight end quote tweeted the brief RSVP chat he had with the brothers, who, no doubt, are the perfect invitees to a rowdy party.

“Lmao!!,” Gronk tweeted. “You 2 a great duo. I am defiantly cheering for Kelce this Super Bowl.”

Travis and Jason Kelce Host a Podcast. It’ll Get Interesting This Week

Just in case you’re not aware of these details, Jason Kelce is the starting center for the Eagles, while little bro Travis is the star tight end for the Chiefs. The two brothers also co-host a podcast called New Heights.

In an episode last week, the two brothers decided to call Gronkowski on air to turn down an invitation to Gronk Beach-Arizona. That’s a now annual giant party hosted by Gronk. Sure, the party is close to the Super Bowl and it’s the day before the big game. But the Kelce brothers will be busy. Since Gronk has four Super Bowl rings, with the Kelce brothers owning one each, they all understood why the party wouldn’t be prudent.

So here’s how the call went down.

Jason Kelce tells Travis, on air “we’re officially not making it to Gronk Beach this year.” Travis is disappointed. “Not going to be able to dance our asses off.” (The main entertainment is 21 Savage, Diplo and Lil Jon).

The two didn’t think Gronk would answer a random, unrecognized number on his private line. And they were right. The call went to voice mail.

“Rob, this is Jason and Travis Kelce,” says Jason on the message. “Just want to apologize, we’re not going to be able to make Gronk Beach. But we look forward to seeing you kick a field goal, well, we might not be able to see that. We hope you make it for America.” (Side note: Gronk will be in a live-action Super Bowl commercial for Fan Duel. He’ll be trying to kick a field goal.)

Travis then randomly thanks Gronk for some ice shakers.

Gronkowski checked his messages and called back. Jason tells him “we were calling to try and RSVP. I didn’t know what the protocol was. Definitely appreciate the invite. Look forward to seeing what that’s like … make that kick for America.”

Then Gronk told them “obviously, was hoping at least one of you could come to Gronk Beach, obviously, you got more important things. The party always will be there.”