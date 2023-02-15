WATCH: Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce Get Emotional Discussing Their Mom’s Newfound Celebrity

One of the biggest headlines heading into Super Bowl LVII was the Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, squaring off against each other as members of the two opposing teams. But what was more unexpected was their mother Donna stealing the show during Super Bowl week. From her Eagles and Chiefs split wardrobe the day of the game to her delivering her sons cookies during an interview, Donna provided numerous viral moments that fans grew to adore more and more throughout the week.

Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, Jason and Travis recorded a new episode of their podcast New Heights. And when speaking about their mother’s involvement during Super Bowl week the two got emotional, providing a moment that may have you grabbing for the tissue box.

“The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome,” Jason said before getting choked up and shedding some tears with this brother. “It was awesome for … she was on top of the world for a week.”

"You're crying after the game, and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy"@JasonKelce and @tkelce shared why #SBLVII was more than just a game



“She was the heavyweight champ man,” Travis replied. “She was on top of it and she shined the whole time man, that was the coolest part. Mom, you absolutely killed it. Dad, you’ve been killing it.”

A Star is Born

Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the greatest tight ends of all time during his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, adding a second Super Bowl to his resume on Sunday. And Jason Kelce is one of the best offensive linemen of the decade with a storied career for the Philadelphia Eagles. The two will likely be first ballot Hall of Famers, and have become accustomed to the spotlight. But you can tell that their mother taking center stage for once is a moment that they will cherish forever.

“It was just so cool man to see, you know, her get to celebrate us in that with us,” Jason said. “It was an awesome moment. Just so happy for her and so happy that she got her moment and dad got his. So yeah, ironically you lose the Super Bowl and you’re crying after the game and they’re not tears of sadness. They’re tears of joy.”