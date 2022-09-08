Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 1 Sports Betting Picks: 6 Games in 6 Seconds

The long wait is finally over, NFL fans. The regular season kicks off Thursday night with a premier showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Before toe meets leather at SoFi Stadium, though, Outsider‘s Jay Cutler is giving us some of his best picks for Week 1.

We’re not making it easy on Jay, though. He’s put on the spot for Week 1, making each of his six-game selections in six seconds or less. Jay showed that he still has that quick trigger, rattling off each pick before time expired. Well … most of them, at least.

Since the season is just getting started, we’ll let that 49ers-Bears selection slide, even if it came after the whistle blew.

Jay’s NFL Week 1 Picks

Did the clock move a little too quickly for you? Don’t worry, we’ve got Jay’s picks written down in Sharpie. His six selections for Week 1 (in bold):

Bills (-2) vs. Rams

vs. Rams 49ers (-7) vs. Bears

vs. Bears Browns vs. Panthers (-1.5)

Chiefs (-6) vs. Cardinals

vs. Cardinals Raiders (-3.5) vs. Chargers

vs. Chargers Broncos (-6.5) vs. Seahawks

What do you say, Outsiders? Are you riding with all six of these Week 1 picks?

Broncos-Bills 2007 — Jay’s NFL Week 1 Story

Before the start of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night, Jay relived one of his favorite Week 1 stories from his playing days. This time, he remembered his first start in Denver, with the Broncos winning a thrilling 15-14 decision in 2007, thanks to a game-winning field goal from Jason Elam.

“My first start was in Buffalo, Year 2. We’re on the road (and had) 3rd-and-8, 3rd-and-9 and I hit Javon Walker on a slant,” he said. “We didn’t know if it was a first down or if we were going to fourth down. Time was running out, we didn’t know if we could spike it or kick the field goal.

“Field goal team came on, Jason Elam knocked a 40-something-yarder in and we ended up winning the game. … 1-0 after Week 1 in my second year. That was a fun one.”