Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 2 Sports Betting Picks: Picks With 6

Outsider’s Jay Cutler is back — cigarless — and ready to make his picks for Week 2 of the NFL season.

Jay made his six picks in six seconds and got ’em all off just in time. He went 2-for-6 in Week 1 and thus, was told he couldn’t make his picks this week while smoking a cigar. That makes this week’s picks all that more important, as he is looking to earn a victory cigar. To do that, he’ll need to improve upon last week’s performance.

Jay correctly picked the Buffalo Bills over the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs over the Arizona Cardinals. Not even Jay, however, could see the run of upsets coming that occurred in Week 1. Nonetheless, all he can do after a down week is fire away again.

And here they are, Jay’s six picks in six seconds.

Jay’s NFL Week 2 Picks

His six selections for Week 2 (in bold):

Chiefs (-4) vs. Chargers

vs. Chargers Jaguars vs. Colts (-4)

Ravens (-3.5) vs. Dolphins

vs. Dolphins Packers vs. Bears (+10)

Lions (-1.5) vs. Commanders

vs. Commanders Cowboys vs. Bengals (-7.5)

Jay, as you can tell, is encouraged with what he saw from his former team in the Bears in Week 1. Chicago was a seven-point underdog at home against the San Francisco 49ers, but was able to pull out a 19-10 victory. He’s got ’em overcoming the odds this week yet again up at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.