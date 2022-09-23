Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 3 Sports Betting Picks, Plus Two College Game Bets: Picks With Six

There are a lot of questions surrounding the NFL heading into Week 3. Will the Cincinnati Bengals finally log their first win of the season? Are the Miami Dolphins as good as the 2-0 record indicates? And, most importantly, will Outsider‘s Jay Cutler get into the black with this Sunday’s picks?

The first two weeks of the season haven’t gone quite as planned, but it’s still early! There’s plenty of time to knock off the off-season rust and start stringing together a bunch of winning picks.

Jay is back at it this week, making his best picks for the third week of the NFL season. Now that we’re starting to see a little more from each team, Jay’s likely to go on a hot streak.

As a bonus, he’s also picking two college games this week — both SEC showdowns — as the conference enters Week 4 of the 2022 campaign.

Jay’s NFL Week 2 Picks (Plus College Bonus Picks!)

In case the quick time limit was too fast for you, we’ve got all six of Jay’s NFL Week 3 picks, as well as the two SEC picks for Saturday. Not to spoil the ending, but Jay has a lot of faith in the road teams this week (picks in bold):

Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts

vs. Indianapolis Colts Buffalo Bills (-5.5) vs. Miami Dolphins

vs. Miami Dolphins Detroit Lions (+5.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings

vs. Minnesota Vikings Baltimore Ravens (-3) vs. New England Patriots

vs. New England Patriots Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) vs. Washington Commanders

vs. Washington Commanders San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. Denver Broncos

Bonus College Picks

#20 Florida Gators vs. #11 Tennessee Volunteers (-10.5)

#10 Arkansas (+2.5) vs. #23 Texas A&M Aggies

“Smokin’ Jay” goes Cigarless … Again

If you’ve watched Jay Cutler’s picks through the first two weeks of the NFL season, you’ll notice a difference between Week 1 and Week 2.

During his first Picks With Six attempt, Jay enjoys the Outsider Cigar while offering his best selections for the weekend. But because the results turned out … well, not so great … he was barred from that luxury in Week 2.

His second-week selections were closer … but still no cigar. Now that he’s gone two weeks without, you can bet Jay’s focus is putting together a strong week and getting back on camera with a cigar in hand.

“We’re just gonna keep betting. At some point it’s gonna turn,” Jay says this week. “At least we gotta believe that. Need to do better, though.”