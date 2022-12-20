Jay Gruden Rips NFL Officiating Over Horrendous Penalty Called on Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Following Monday Night’s call against Terry McLaurin over illegal formation during the Washington Commanders versus Giants matchup, Washington’s former head coach Jay Gruden has some criticism towards the NFL officiants of that game.

During a recent interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen, Jay Gruden spoke about the call on Terry McLaurin. “I don’t know what I would have done,” he admitted. “I might have run across the field and tackled that referee.”

Jay Gruden joined us on Grant & Danny today. He did not mince words on the illegal formation call against Terry McLaurin that proved costly against the Giants. Whoa. pic.twitter.com/zFnyQIHzNB — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 20, 2022

Jay Gruden then stated he doesn’t understand how the officials could make that call on Terry McLaurin. “It’s the worst call I’ve ever seen. To make that all call in that part of the game, that referee should be suspended in my opinion. That’s a horrible call.”

Gruden also spoke about how Terry McLaurin hadn’t done anything wrong leading up to the call. “Especially a guy like Terry. He’s been lined up over there all game, he lined up in that same formation probably 25 times throughout the course of the game. He’s standing right in front of him, he pointed at the ground twice. I mean, come on. You don’t throw a flag in that situation, ever.”

Jay Gruden Previously Stated He Didn’t Know How Good Terry McLaurin Was

In 2019, Jay Gruden spoke about Terry McLaurin and how the former Ohio State wide receiver completely stands out.

“I didn’t know he was this good,” Jay Gruden stated about Terry McLaurin. “He’s a powerful, explosive player. He can really run. He’s detailed in his work. He’s very smart. He knows both outside position and special teams guys can’t get enough of him.”

Jay Gruden continued to praise Terry McLaurin by saying, “Now he’s good at wide receiver, I’m like, ‘Hey, hold back on special teams now.’ He has been, actually, one of our better players in camp.”

Months after sharing his thoughts about Terry McLaurin, Jay Gruden was fired from Washington. According to CBS Sports, Gruden wasn’t actually bitter about the team’s decision let him go. “I thought it might happen last week after the Giants game — based on reports,” Gruden admitted. “And [the Redskins] never said, ‘You’re not getting fired,’ so I assumed I was. I had a good staff there, and hopefully, they can make it work in the last 11 games and stick around. It’s a good group.”

However, Jay Gruden did admit that the had some mixed emotions about the firing. “At the end of the day, if you’re not the GM, you have to accept the fact that you don’t get everything you want. You accept the players given to you. I had input in some areas, but there are some major issues there.”

Following his departure from the Washington then Redskins, Jay Gruden went onto be the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. In 2022, he was named offensive consultant for the Los Angles Rams.