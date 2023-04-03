Jay Williams Slams Criticism of Angel Reese Amid Caitlin Clark Drama

Jay Williams of ESPN is among those defending LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese after she taunted Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark following the Tigers’ 102-85 victory in the NCAA National Championship Game Sunday.

Williams, the former Duke men’s basketball standout, brought up a couple of legends to emphasize his argument.

“Tom Brady one of the biggest trash talkers all of time,” Williams wrote on Twitter Monday. “Michael Jordan is the biggest trash talkers EVER. They get glorified bc they win right. Are They classless?”

Reese received criticism and was labeled “classless” by a portion of the audience after she hit Clark with the “You Can’t See Me” circa John Cena 2005. Clark used the gesture in Iowa’s Elite Eight victory over Louisville one week prior and Reese wanted to return the favor, citing “disrespect.” Reese and multiple LSU players also took exception with Clark’s nonchalant defending of a South Carolina player in the Final Four.

Reese had plenty of reason to celebrate given her performance against the Hawkeyes. She put up her 34th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. She also added five assists, three steals, and a block in her box score. Reese had a message for her detractors after the game.

“I’m happy, I mean all year I was critiqued about who I was,” Reese said. “I don’t fit the narrative, I don’t fit in the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood, I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing.

“So this is for the girls that look like me. That’s gonna speak up on what they believe in, it’s unapologetically you, and that’s what I did it for tonight. This was bigger than me tonight, it was bigger than me. Twitter’s gonna go on a rage every time and I’m happy, I feel like I’ve helped grow women’s basketball this year, I’m super happy and excited so I’m looking forward to celebrating into next season.”

Caitlin Clark Responds to Angel Reese’s Taunting

Clark took the high road when asked about Reese’s gesture.

“I was just trying to get to the handshake line and shake hands and be grateful that my team was in that position,” Clark said. “All the credit in the world to LSU… They deserve it. They had a tremendous season. Kim Mulkey coached them so, so well. She’s one of the best basketball coaches of all time, and it shows. She only said really kind things to me in the handshake line, so I’m very grateful of that too.”