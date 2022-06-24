Jaylon Ferguson’s Family Releases Statement to Dispel ‘Speculation’ About Baltimore Ravens LB’s Cause of Death

The family of Jaylon Ferguson is pushing back on rumors that the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker’s cause of death was related to illegal substances. TMZ’s timeline of events surrounding the 26-year-old’s death includes from Baltimore Police that “investigators are not ruling out the possibility of an overdose.”

A statement posted to the Twitter account of Ferguson’s fiancée Doni Smith rebuts the notion that the NFL linebacker’s death involved substance abuse.

God, this is killing me baby!!! Rest In Paradise my King!!! I misss you like crazy. pic.twitter.com/NNx3hbGovy — . (@doniquiaa) June 23, 2022

Smith notates, “Despite the speculation in earlier reports, at this point in time the cause of death in Jaylon’s death has yet to be determined”. Ferguson’s grieving fiancée also asks that fans, media and onlookers, “respect our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time”.

Accruing 45.0 sacks in his college career – an FBS record – at Louisiana Tech, Ferguson found himself drafted by the Ravens. He was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Ferguson appeared in 38 games with Baltimore over the course of three seasons. The linebacker proved himself as a worthy special-teamer and impactful reserve defender.

Jaylon Ferguson’s death serves as another blunt reminder to the fragility of life, even for those we’ve spent countless weekends watching them play the game they love.

Ferguson Joins Tragic List of Recent Former Athlete Deaths

On the same day news broke of Ferguson’s tragic death, the Baltimore Ravens shared news of another former player’s passing. Tony Siragusa – a 12-year pro with the Indianapolis Colts and Ravens – died suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 55. Following a successful career as a nose tackle, Siragusa parlayed his knowledge of the game into a sideline reporting gig. He worked at FOX for 13 years.

In addition to the devastating losses of Ferguson and Siragusa, the NBA and NCAA community also shared in tragic news. The leagues mourned the passing of Caleb Swanigan. He was a former standout at Purdue University before joining the Portland Trailblazers in 2017. The 25-year-old’s cause of death is unknown.

Ferguson also isn’t the only active NFLer to pass this offseason; former Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on April 9 of this year in an automobile accident.