WATCH: Jayson Tatum Sends Heartfelt Condolences to NBA on TNT Legend Ernie Johnson

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sent heartfelt condolences to TNT host Ernie Johnson after his mother Lois Marjorie Johnson passed away earlier this week.

Johnson’s mother was 94 years old and Ernie took time away from the NBA on TNT studio, where he achieved legendary status. Tatum went out of his way during his postgame interview to send well wishes to Johnson.

Watch below to see Tatum talk about Johnson and send him and his family condolences following the latter’s mother’s passing.

Jayson Tatum sends his condolences to Ernie Johnson after the passing of his mother 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/FOmz5ts3Zf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 20, 2023

“Prayers and condolences going off to Ernie and his family,” Tatum said postgame. “You hate to hear that. Love you man, praying for you and your family and wish you well.”

Johnson stood tall in the face of tragedy before when his 33-year-old son Michael passed away in 2021.

There’s no doubt Johnson is a strong individual who went through adversity. The NBA world prayed for him after the death of his mother.

Tatum was not the only one to pay tribute to Johnson after the Celtics’ overtime win over the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA on TNT legend hosts Inside the NBA with Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. The show is regularly considered the best pregame show in sports.

The pregame show also paid tribute to Johnson’s mother, led by fill-in host Kevin Frazier.

Johnson has hosted Inside the NBA since 1990 and also provides Major League Baseball coverage in studio and as a play-by-play broadcaster.

Johnson, 66, attended the University of Georgia where he received a bachelor’s degree and began working in sports media in 1977.