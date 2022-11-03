Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z Reportedly Interested in Buying NFL’s Washington Commanders

Some major names reportedly have interest in buying the NFL’s Washington Commanders. TMZ Sports reports that Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos and music legend Jay-Z might look into ownership as current owner Dan Snyder considers selling the team.

Wednesday, the Washington Commanders released a statement, saying that Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired a bank to look into potential selling opportunities. At this time, no final decision has been made.

If Snyder does wind up putting the team up for sale, Bezos and Jay-Z both have interest. TMZ Sports also reports that the two could work together in making the purchase, too.

Per TMZ Sports, Jay-Z’s worth has been valued at $1.3 billion and Bezos’ at $114 billion. The team’s valuation came in at $5.6 billion.

Washington Commanders Under Criminal Investigation

News of the Washington Commanders potentially going up for sale comes shortly after the U.S. attorney’s office opened up a criminal investigation into the team’s “financial improprieties.” ESPN reported the news earlier this week.

Per the report from ESPN, federal prosecutors plan to investigate “several areas.” The term “financial improprieties” surfaced many times, though there was no specific definition in this case.

That could relate to anything from bribery to financial fraud or potentially a misrepresentation of facts. Snyder has come under heat recently for myriad reasons. His name has continually popped up since the offseason.

The Commanders owner recently claimed he had “dirt” on other NFL owners, as well as commissioner Roger Goodell. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay almost dared Snyder to dig up the dirt, and proceeded to say that the Washington owner needed to exit from the league.

We’ll see if Snyder finally puts a “For Sale” sign on the team in the coming weeks or months. And if he does, will Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z team up to take over ownership?