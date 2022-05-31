Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals CB, Dead at 25

On Monday morning, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was pronounced dead after being involved in a car crash in Dallas, Texas. The 25-year-old was one of two people who died in the wreck, according to a statement from the team.

The car crash occurred during the early hours of Monday morning around 2:30 a.m. Two vehicles collided in the crash, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. The department’s statement revealed their investigation found that a white vehicle was speeding when it hit a second vehicle from behind.

After clipping the car, the white vehicle lost control and hit a beam on Woodall Rodgers Freeway. The man and the woman inside the car died on impact. In addition, the man and the woman in the other car were not injured. Authorities are waiting on positive identifications for both bodies before they officially release their names.

This would have been Jeff Gladney’s third season in the NFL after the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2020 draft. He played college football at Texas Christian University.

However, the Vikings released Gladney in August 2021 after police charged him with felony assault of a former girlfriend. He was found not guilty over the April 2021 incident and the Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal in March 2022. Recently, Gladney joined his Arizona teammates for organized team practices (OTAs) ahead of the 2022 season.

Jeff Gladney Mourned by Friends and Teammates on Social Media

Since reports of his death began to circulate on Monday afternoon, Gladney and his family have received an outpouring of condolences. Many of the messages remembering the NFL pro came from teammates and friends. Plus, both his current and former NFL teams sent out statements of their own.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Arizona Cardinals wrote on Monday. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

“We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney,” the Minnesota Vikings shared in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”

The NFL also shared a short statement following Jeff Gladney’s death. It read: “The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

The cornerback’s teammates over the years also shared thoughts on social media remembering Gladney. Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt posted condolences on Monday afternoon.

“Horrifying news to hear this morning. Just tragic. Rest In Peace Jeff,” Watt tweeted.

Additionally, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor who played with Gladney at TCU shared a heartfelt post.

“Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man,” Reagor wrote. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”