Jeff Gladney’s Girlfriend, Mercedes Palacios, Was the Passenger in Deathly Car Crash

More news has been revealed following the tragic death of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney on Monday morning. While the 25-year-old Gladney was pronounced dead after a car crash in Dallas, Texas, it has now been shared that his girlfriend, 26-year-old Mercedes Palacios, was the passenger in Gladney’s vehicle.

According to DailyMail, Palacios’ family confirmed she was the woman who died in the accident. The wreck, which involved two vehicles, occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation revealed that Gladney and Palacios were driving a white Mercedes Benz SUV and ran into another vehicle from behind. Speed was said to have been a significant factor in the accident.

After the SUV made contact with the other car, Gladney and Palacios lost control of their vehicle and hit a guardrail on Woodall Rodgers Freeway. While the couple was killed upon impact, the passengers in the other vehicle didn’t suffer any injuries. Gladney’s identification was announced shortly after the accident, while Palacios’ name is just now being released.

As two families are now grieving following the tragic loss of Gladney and Palacios, the woman’s brother, John Paul Figueroa, offered a comment to Dallas’ NBC affiliate station: “It’s just two great souls gone. She was just a loving, selfless person.”

Gladney Was Entering His Third Season in the NFL

After putting together a standout career at TCU, Jeff Gladney was entering his third season in the NFL in 2022. Selected No. 31 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Gladney played a season with the team before being released in August 2021. He was later signed to a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in March 2022 and had been preparing for the upcoming season.

Gladney was a New Boston, Texas native and had a one-year old son from a previous relationship.