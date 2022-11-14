Jeff Saturday Leads Colts to Win in First NFL Game as Head Coach, Fans Can’t Believe It

Jeff Saturday has done the impossible. Entering Sunday’s game with absolutely no coaching experience at the NFL or college level, the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach has won his first game. Fans are going absolutely ballistic.

Saturday coached the Colts to a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, snapping Indy’s three-game losing streak. Even though his first win came against a poor Raiders squad, it’s incredibly impressive, considering he was serving as an analyst at ESPN just one week ago.

As you can imagine, social media exploded after Saturday led the Colts to a victory.

“Jeff Saturday went from tweeting “Raiders look horrible” on his couch to beating the Raiders as a head coach,” one fan wrote. “That is top tier King s—.”

Several fans across the NFL made a joke about Saturday’s winning percentage.

“Congratulations to Jeff Saturday, the winningest coach in NFL history,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Jeff Saturday has the best winning % in NFL history.”

It’s truly a remarkable feat for Saturday to coach an NFL team to victory with no previous experience. Next up, the Colts play the league’s last undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Twitter might actually explode if Saturday and the Colts and the Eagles their first loss of the season.

Bill Cowher Slams Jim Irsay Over Jeff Saturday Hire

Before Sunday’s game, Pittsburgh Steelers legendary coach Bill Cowher slammed Colts owner Jim Irsay over the Jeff Saturday hire. Those comments did not age well.

“What about the assistants on the staff right now? The guys that were there in training camp. The guys that were there early in the morning and late at night?” Cowher said. “Guys like Gus Bradley, Scottie Montgomery, John Fox. Don’t they deserve the opportunity?

“For an owner to hire a coach who’s never been an assistant at the college level or the pro level — and overseeing a lot of candidates qualified for that job … it’s a disgrace to the coaching profession. Regardless of how this plays out, what happened in Indianapolis is a travesty.”

Several fans agreed with Cowher’s stance before the game … except Pat McAfee. The former Colts punter trolled the CBS analyst through most of Sunday’s game.

Had a great game plan..the boys bought in.



Had to make some difficult in game decisions..had a 30 yr old play caller who never called plays in a game before because he was pretty much the only 1 that knew the plays



On the road…against a Super Bowl chompion coach



Jeff Won pic.twitter.com/fAwGrumQo9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 14, 2022

It’ll be interesting to hear if Cowher walks back his comments after seeing the Colts defeat the Raiders on Sunday.