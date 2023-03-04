Jeopardy! Contestants Whiff On Entire Sports Category as Internet Revels

Sometimes, it seems like contestants on Jeopardy! have an endless knowledge of everything … and then a sports category comes up. Then, suddenly, they’re not so tough.

Thursday, contestants on the popular game show ran into trouble with one category, “In the Sport.” All three whiffed on the five answers, giving sports fans everywhere a good laugh.

If you, the casual sports fan, would like to feel like a brainiac for a few minutes, just watch the clip below … and try not to laugh at some of the responses from contestants:

We’ll admit, the answers weren’t quite as obvious as in previous episodes. Still, you’d think someone would’ve known at least one of the five.

After wrapping up the category, one contestant said, “The internet is going to love this.”

Indeed, Jeopardy! contestant, we are going to love this. It’s only fair, right? Those three contestants have a much wider knowledge base than most of us (or at least the individual writing this). We have to relish the small victories when we can.

Internet Sounds Off on Jeopardy! Contestants’ Struggles in Sports Category

When social media learned that a sports category stumped all three Jeopardy! contestants on Thursday, the gloves came off. Plenty of viewers chimed in about the lack of sports knowledge on the show.

“Tonight’s Jeopardy contestants don’t seem to know a thing about sports,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Is it sad that I had all those correct?”

Tonight's Jeopardy contestants don't seem to know a thing about sports. #Jeopardy — KWETribute (@KWETribute) March 3, 2023

A third Twitter user added, “5 of the easiest sports questions lol.”

Hey, at least the one Jeopardy! contestant did get one thing correct when talking about the sports category: the internet did, in fact, love it.

Better luck next time!