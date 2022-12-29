Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler Defend Russell Wilson After Shannon Sharpe’s ‘False Statements’

Denver Broncos receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler have come to the defense of Russell Wilson amid criticism of the star quarterback.

Jeudy responded to a tweet from Barstool Sports which referenced the recent harsh criticism from Shannon Sharpe towards Wilson. Jeudy previously got into it with Sharpe earlier this season.

Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler coming to Russell Wilson’s defense. pic.twitter.com/VrEOYMoj2O — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 29, 2022

“I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable,” Jeudy tweeted Thursday. “He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ.”

On Tuesday’s episode of FS1‘s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end took aim at Wilson after the Broncos’ 51-14 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

“I don’t know who the head coach is gonna be, but the first thing you do [is say], ‘Russell Wilson, I’m locking this office,” Sharpe said. “You will no longer have an office. All those parking spaces you get [at] the stadium, they’re gone too—because you’re putting yourself in front of the team.’ I said it before, I’ll say it again, and I stand by it: You ticked a lot of people off with your attitude, bro.

“You can come out here and talk about how we’re a team and I’m good with my teammates, but deep down inside, they’re seething, and I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Shannon Sharpe Believes Russell Wilson Deserves Bulk of the Blame for Broncos’ Underwhelming Season

Hamler later chimed in, saying he “stand[s] behind” Wilson.

“Y’all really trying to bring this man down,” Hamler wrote on Twitter. “Russ Is the most dedicated and hard working teammate I have had. And y’all wanna bring up this to put him under. Man stop it. 3ski a legend in my eyes. I Understand this season isn’t the way we wanted nor anybody wanted.”

The Broncos acquired Wilson this past offseason, sending multiple first and second-round picks, as well as a fifth-round pick and three players to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire the Pro Bowl quarterback. Wilson, 34, inked a five-year, $245 deal with the Broncos before taking a snap under center in blue and orange.

In 13 starts, Wilson has thrown for 3,019 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a career-low 60.1% passing. Denver fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett Monday as the team sits 4-11, last place in the AFC West.