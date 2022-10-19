jerry-jones-and-robert-kraft-reportedly-have-heated-exchange-over-nfl-commissioner-roger-goodell

On Tuesday, all 32 NFL owners met together to discuss commissioner Roger Goodell’s new contract. During the proceedings though, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly got into a heated exchange with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Two of the league’s most powerful and well-known owners butted heads over parts of Goodell’s new deal.

According to ESPN, NFL owners voted 31-1 to allow their compensation committee to start negotiating with Roger Goodell. In 2017, he signed a new 5-year deal to stay on as NFL commissioner, which comes to an end after this season. During the owners-only session, each owner voted on whether or not to move forward with new contract negotiations for Roger Goodell. The league’s owners nearly voted unanimously, but ended with a 31-1 vote and some drama to top it off.

Sources told the outlet most owners supported the measure. However, Jerry Jones was the only dissenter and that led to a fiery exchange between he and Robert Kraft. At one point during their discussions, the 80-year-old Cowboys owner told the 81-year-old Pats owner, “Don’t f**k with me.”

“Excuse me?” Robert Kraft supposedly replied.

“Don’t mess with me,” Jerry Jones said.

Following the heated exchange, things calmed down and the measure passed 31-1. However, this isn’t the first time Jones hasn’t agreed about the commissioner’s new contract. In 2017, Jerry Jones once again disagreed with his fellow NFL owners.

The longtime Cowboys owner’s biggest issue is the structure of his deal. Jones thinks Goodell’s contract should be heavily based on earned bonuses instead of guaranteed salary. He wants a stricter set of goals for the commissioner to reach his bonuses.

Just in the last two seasons in 2020 and 2021, Roger Goodell reportedly earned a total salary of $128 million. During his last round of negotiations in 2017, Goodell also supposedly told some owners he’d step down as commissioner following his next contract.

In other recent Jerry Jones news, the Dallas Cowboys owner spoke out about his injured star quarterback Dak Prescott. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones opened up about Prescott’s injury and thought he could return ahead of schedule.

“It’s better and he’s going to go out there every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball,” Jones said, according to ESPN. “I don’t know that you could ask for better news technically, physically in how it’s responding, how it’s healing so to speak.

“So, all of those things are on go and I don’t know that as we bid bye to each day if considering the injury, considering the location of the injury, I don’t know that you could make any more progress. There’s some things here about healing that again I often say only the man upstairs knows how that works. But he’ll have a big week and he’ll be hard on himself getting it ready to go.”

Two weeks ago, Prescott met with his doctors to review his recovery progress. It had been about a month since he had surgery on his right thumb. Although Jones is optimistic about Prescott’s return, head coach Mike McCarthy wants his QB to practice a full week before starting under center once again.

“I mean we’re not talking about being out one week here, you know?” McCarthy said.