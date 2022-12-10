Jerry Jones Blasts ‘Biased’ Investigation Into Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder

With all the scrutiny on the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is speaking out and he’s on Dan Snyder’s side. Jones doesn’t like what he is seeing with the investigation into the NFL team. He says that it is “politically biased.”

While the Cowboys and Commanders are rivals on the field, Jerry Jones isn’t a fan of the investigation from the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee. Jones insists that it is biased and went as far as to say the report was “stupid” on his weekly appearance with 105.3 The Fan.

“First of all, I hope our fans see how politically biased this report is,” he said, via Fox News.

“It’s that stupid,” he continued. “My point is there is biasness all the way through. There are stories behind the stories. The facts are that Mr. Snyder’s minority partners really went out a long way to try and make him sell. He ended up buying them out. But a lot of this is that.”

Snyder and the minority owners came to a buyout solution months prior to the Congressional probe.

Jerry Jones Was There For Testimony ‘Firsthand’

This investigation has Jerry Jones a little worked up. He doesn’t think it should be happening and really spoke his mind when he was on the radio show. Jones was there during the testimony and talked about that as well.

“And a lot of the testimony I was involved firsthand,” Jones continued. “I was among the handful of owners that looked at all of the transcripts. That looked at all of the messages. That looked at all of the data. This attorney is trying to — is on a campaign — the woman attorney, to stop having settlements. When you have workplace settlements that’s another issue. But that’s a part of why this has the front that it has.”

Jones did not specify which attorney in his comments.

So, Jerry Jones has come out to defend Snyder and the Commanders. Will this lead to other owners speaking out against the investigation? There is a little club that these owners belong to. It will be interesting to see if there are more willing to come to Snyder’s defense or if they will just let things proceed quietly.