Jerry Jones Bluntly Responds to Antonio Brown’s Request to Sign with Dallas Cowboys

One of Antonio Brown’s latest requests has been a meeting with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to discuss the team potentially signing him.

“Tell Jerry Jones to call me … if he want the production,” Brown said last week when approached by a TMZ Sports reporter.

Fast forward to Wednesday night. A different reporter from the outlet asked Jones: “Will Antonio Brown ever play for Dallas?”

“We’re good,” he responded, then elaborated. “We want to give these young guys a real chance.”

Of course, the Cowboys are currently down a few expected contributors in the receiving core. Michael Gallup is working his way back from an ACL injury. James Washington broke his foot earlier in training camp.

Meanwhile, Dallas traded NFL veteran Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. But although quarterback Dak Prescott’s potential targets may be few at the moment, he believes they are capable.

“I just know the guys that we already have are going to step in and take on bigger roles,” Prescott explained at the time. “I continue to say ‘exciting,’ but that’s what it is. And the reason is because I feel like a lot of you don’t know necessarily what these guys are and what these guys can do.”

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns in 2021) is probably the top target. Meanwhile, tight end Dalton Schultz (78 grabs for 808 yards and eight scores) is another reliable choice. Third-round 2022 NFL Draft pick Jalen Tolbert and undrafted free agent Dennis Houston have also impressed across summer workouts and early on in Cowboys training camp.

Maybe Jerry Jones Saw Antonio Brown’s Weird Twitter Graphic

Last week, an odd graphic came across the Twitter timeline. It looked like something that could have been from Clickhole, but instead, it was from Antonio Brown’s verified account.

The caption simply said: “Sincerely AB” and the attached graphic was one of the weirdest “quotes” you could ever imagine reading.

“My biggest regret is that I’ll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live,” it said. “Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can’t imagine what that was like for you all to see something like that. Like watching The Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks.”

Wow. Just wow. It is hard to wonder why Jerry Jones does not want to sign Antonio Brown.