Jerry Jones Compares Texans’ QBs to Brett Favre After Nearly Upsetting Cowboys

Jerry Jones had some serious flashbacks during the Dallas Cowboys‘ game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. He thought he had traveled back to the 1990s, apparently.

Houston nearly pulled off one of the most surprising victories of the 2022 NFL season. The Texans owned a 23-20 lead late in Sunday’s game, but the Cowboys scored on a 2-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott with 41 seconds to survive the upset.

Jones, who breathed a sigh of relief when his team pulled through, gave a lot of credit to Houston’s quarterbacks. He had quite the comparison.

“Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre,” Jerry Jones said, per The Athletic. “Both of them.”

Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel played for Houston on Sunday combining to complete 20-of-27 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Those may not be eye-popping numbers, but they were more consistent than Dak Prescott.

The Dallas quarterback completed 24-of-39 passes for 284 yards with a touchdown and a pair of picks. At the end of the day, though, the Cowboys got the win.

NFL Hits Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott with Fines

Prior to Sunday’s near upset at the hands of the Houston Texans, two of the Cowboys’ star players had to deal with another issue. It came in the form of a monetary fine.

The NFL slapped both Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott with $13,261 fines for their Salvation Army kettle celebration. The two broke out a “Zeke-in-the-Box” celebration during the Cowboys’ 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott were fined over $26,000 for this TD celebration last weekpic.twitter.com/ZBmMddsN5Q — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 10, 2022

After scoring a touchdown, Elliott hopped inside the kettle. Prescott then ran over, turned an imaginary crank until Elliott popped out. It was a pretty awesome celebration, but the NFL still decided to issue a fine.

It’s almost impossible for NFL players to have some sort of fun with a touchdown celebration these days. At least the fine wasn’t too hefty for the tandem in Dallas.