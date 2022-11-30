jerry-jones-coughing-fit-during-radio-show-left-him-wanting-oxygen-and-booze

Jerry Jones had a bad coughing fit on Tuesday during a weekly spot on a local Dallas radio show, and his response was hilarious.

The freewheeling owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys appeared on the Shan & RJ Show Audacy’s 105.3 The Fan. While on the show, he started coughing up a lung, barely able to catch his breath.

Jones tried to clear his throat several times. The host had to stop and ask if Jerry was okay, and when he said yes, he started coughing more.

Finally, Jerry got things together and stopped coughing. Then, he hilariously joked: “Get me some oxygen!”

However, as the hosts burst out laughing, he added that an oxygen tank wasn’t the only thing he needed. He suggested he wanted some whiskey to help him get over his coughing bout.

“Better still, how ’bout a big shot of Jack!” he said. The hosts start cackling once more, and the clip ends. You can listen to the hysterical moment below in a video provided by TMZ.

Jones went on to discuss other matters in the interview after his coughing. He discussed potentially acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. and the player’s recent plane incident.

Jerry Jones went on to say that the controversy involving OBJ on a flight Sunday won’t impact the Cowboys’ pursuit of the current free agent.

Jones also talked about a resurfaced photo of Jones at attending a desegregation protest back in 1957.

He addressed his critics and clarified his understanding of the magnitude of the moment. “I think the key thing is, for me, is that it’s a misread if you think that I don’t recognize how monumental those days were.”

Jerry Jones Addresses 1957 Desegregation Protest Photograph

Before the photograph began recirculating last week, Jones had previously stated that the person in the photograph was in fact him in 1957. When speaking on the incident last week, Jones said: “I don’t know that I or anybody anticipated or had a background of knowing… what was involved. It was more a curious thing.”

In the picture, we can see Jerry Jones looking on from behind a group of older students. It isn’t clear whether Jones played any other role in the incident. Jones said that “Nobody there had any idea, frankly, what was going to take place.”

He also admitted that curiosity got the best of him. “I’ve got a habit of sticking this nose in the right place at the wrong time.” He also claimed that his football coach “kicked [his] a**” for attending the demonstration. Apparently, his coach had previously warned players to stay away from the protest.

Critics of Jones point out his long-standing opposition to the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one outside minority candidate for top-level jobs.

Last week, Jones defended his hiring practices in an interview.

“My goal when I get up in the morning is to make it work,” Jones said. “And I don’t care whether it’s you or you or you. Hell, we’ve got to make it work. That’s where I go. As far as who makes it work, what they look like who makes it work, that has no place in my life. No place.”