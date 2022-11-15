Jerry Jones Disagrees With Stephen A. Smith That Dak Prescott is Cowboys’ Weak Link

The Dallas Cowboys (6-3) failed to hold onto a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter Sunday in their 31-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers (4-6).

In wake of the defeat, ESPN‘s Stephen A. Smith — notorious for his disdain of Cowboys fans — has blamed the loss on quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott threw two interceptions and failed to complete back-to-back passes on third and fourth down of Dallas’ lone drive in overtime.

“The fact of the matter is, Dak Prescott is their weak link,” Smith said on Tuesday’s “First Take,” via Sports Illustrated.

That comment didn’t sit well with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whom Smith shares a hot and cold relationship with. During his weekly Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he strongly disagreed with Smith’s assertion.

“I can say that’s not correct,” Jones said. “The reason that I – not the reason, that’s unfair to Dak and all the players on the team – but the strength that I look at our chance to win a championship … is Dak. I don’t think that’s accurate.”

Smith’s scathing criticism of Prescott didn’t stop at that comment, however. He ran down the host of weapons Prescott has at his disposal and questioned if he’s doing enough with them.

“Jerry’s not getting his money’s worth with Dak,” Smith said. “Look at the pieces around him. He’s got CeeDee Lamb. Tony Pollard. Dalton Schultz. And that defense. What would Lamar Jackson do if he had all those parts? What would Justin Herbert do?”

Jerry Jones has Confidence in Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott, 29, is in year two of a four-year, $160 million deal. He missed five games this season after undergoing right thumb surgery for an injury he suffered in Week 1. He returned in Week 7 and is 2-2 in games he’s started this season.

While Smith doesn’t believe Dallas is getting its money’s worth, Jones maintains Prescott is a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback.

“Dak brings us the separator,” Jones said. “If you were constructing the possibility of competing for a Super Bowl, I would start on this team right there with Dak. He’s that integral to us really being able to have the year that we want to have.”