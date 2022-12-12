Jerry Jones in Favor of Adding One More Regular Season Game to NFL Schedule

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently revealed he’d like to see an alteration to the NFL‘s regular season schedule.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan Friday, Jones said he’d be in favor of the league expanding the schedule as it did ahead of last season. Jones fancies an 18-game slate with the preseason being cut down to just two games.

“One more, and I’m a big proponent of it,” Jones said. “I think that’s the right level. That allows us to — as we go into the early games of the season — that allows us to have those games. You will get better if you play those games, because you’ll play less preseason games.”

Prior to the 2021 season, the NFL expanded to a 17-game regular season while dropping one preseason game. It marked the first time in 33 years the league expanded its regular season schedule.

“You know, at one time, they played six preseason games in the NFL for you history buffs,” Jones said. “But still, I like to play two preseason games and 18 regular season games and been a proponent of that.”

18, however, is where Jones draws the line. The 80-year-old isn’t a proponent of a 20-game regular season.

“I don’t see that,” Jones said. “That’s too many.”

The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which runs through 2030, doesn’t allow for an 18-game regular season.

Jerry Jones Compares Texans’ QBs to Brett Favre After Nearly Upsetting Cowboys

There were more pressing matters to Jones on Sunday, such as his Cowboys hosting the league-dweller in the Houston Texans. Dallas entered as a heavy favorite, but trailed for much of the game inside AT&T Stadium. It took a two-yard rushing score from Ezekiel Elliott with 41 seconds remaining for the Cowboys to survive, 27-23.

After the game, Jones was complimentary of both Texans quarterbacks. Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel both played, combining to complete 20-of-27 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre,” Jones said, per The Athletic. “Both of them.”