jerry-jones-ordered-to-take-paternity-test-during-ongoing-lawsuit

Jerry Jones is in another batch of trouble. A woman is attempting to sue the NFL owner to take a paternity test, proving he’s her father. If this sounds like something off of daytime television, that’s because it’s pretty close. This story has a few moving parts to it.

The lawsuit resulted in a judge ordering Jerry Jones to take a paternity test. The complaint behind the ordeal stems from Alexandra Davis. The 26-year-old claims that the Dallas Cowboys owner is indeed her father. She tried to file the suit in March but it was dismissed without prejudice.

Davis claims that her mother and Jones had a relationship in the mid-90s. She was conceived sometime during that relationship. After Davis was born, Jones made her mother sign an agreement of confidentiality. The agreement also included Alexandra, although she was just a baby.

The lawsuit seeks to remove Davis from the agreement. Jerry Jones allegedly paid child support and made sure the family was taken care of financially. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are said to have been paid to Davis and her mother.

Jones’ attorneys are not having any of it.

“This Court cannot assert jurisdiction over unripe claims and [Davis] cannot create it via her suit for declaratory relief,” attorneys wrote in a filing, via WFAA 8. “Accordingly, this Court should dismiss [Davis’] claims with prejudice.”

Jerry Jones Lawsuit Continues

This lawsuit didn’t just pop out of nowhere. Before it was filed, Jerry Jones was given a copy of the draft. While his attorneys say that Davis attempted to “make a deal” with the Cowboys owner, he “declined to pay.” Settling out of court would “assure that he [Jones] would not be publicly or privately identified and/or declared as [Davis’] father.”

Of course, the issue here for Jones is that he is married. He has been married to Eugenia since 1963. The two have three children together, and they’re all much older than 25. With a paternity test ordered by the court, it will be interesting where this story goes.

Jerry Jones is an NFL icon. As the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, he has carried the torch for America’s team. However, it feels like this off-the-field scandal isn’t going away any time soon.