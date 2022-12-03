Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron James’ Criticism Over Controversial Photo From 1957

It seems that Jerry Jones isn’t going to engage in any sort of squabble with NBA superstar LeBron James. James recently spoke about the Dallas Cowboys owner at a press conference in reference to a Washington Post article that includes a photograph of him during a racial incident in 1957.

In the picture, Jones was photographed at the age of 14 in the background of a desegregation protest at North Little Rock High School. Jones claims that he had stumbled upon the event and was looking on in curiosity.

After the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day victory over divisional rival New York Giants, Jones was first asked about the picture by reporters. Jones said: “That was 65 years ago. I had no idea when I walked up what we were doing. It’s just a reminder to me of how to improve and do things the right way.”

However, LeBron James spoke about the photograph and claimed the media seemed selective in their coverage of controversies along racial lines. He compared the lack of coverage of the Jerry Jones photo to the abundance of coverage of Kyrie Irving’s recent controversies. You can view LeBron James’ full comments below.

“I know it was years and years ago, and we all make mistakes, I get it,” LeBron James said. “But it seems like it’s been buried.”

LeBron James questions the media and shares his thoughts on the Jerry Jones 1957 photo. pic.twitter.com/xbW9LyLicQ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 1, 2022

Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron James and Heaps Praise on the Basketball Star

For his part, Jerry Jones responded to James’ calling him out on 105.3 The Fan radio show.

According to Fox News, Jones responded with the following:

“First of all, you have to hear me say how much I think of LeBron. I don’t know of anybody that I respect more. I don’t know of anybody that has taken every opportunity he’s had and maximized it. Not only [has he been] a great ambassador for sport, he has taken sports, he has taken his venues, and used those platforms … Certainly, he has influence, and just because of all of the above. His accomplishments, how he’s utilized his sport and how he’s utilized his platform. How we have done it. He has enhanced basketball, he’s made a lot of people a lot of money. I hope I have too.”

It seems abundantly clear that Jones didn’t want to start any sort of war with LeBron James. In his statement, he barely addressed the incident and heaped tons of praise upon James.

It seems that Jerry Jones is content with letting the controversy play out and eventually die down. While the picture certainly doesn’t make for great optics, Jones stresses that it was “curiosity” that brought him to the scene that day.

“I’ve got a habit of sticking this nose in the right place at the wrong time,” Jones said when speaking on the incident. He also claimed that his football coach, who had warned the team to stay away, “kicked [his] a**” for attending the demonstration.