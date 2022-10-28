Jerry Jones Reveals If Cowboys Have Interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

Could Odell Beckham Jr., who made his name with the New York Giants, find himself catching passes for Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys in the near future?

Now, that couldn’t possibly happen, right? Well, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about that possibility during his Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. Jones acknowledged that he admires Beckham Jr., who often starred against the Cowboys in his time with the Giants.

“He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez [Bryant] made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones said. “Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

Beckham Jr., 29, has been sidelined since tearing his ACL in the first half of the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham Jr. was key to the Rams’ success last season. In eight games, he hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler has been rehabbing the injury with hopes of signing with a team in time to play in the second half of the 2022 season.

Though Beckham Jr. played for perhaps the Cowboys’ biggest rival, he said in 2020 that he did not have any hate towards the franchise.

“All of my family grew up in Texas so they are all huge Cowboy fans,” Beckham said. “It has always been kind of a funny story with them as far as being in New York and them being in Dallas. I do not have any animosity, hate or rivalry with them.”

Cowboys Looking for More Offense

The Cowboys (5-2) could certainly use another weapon on the perimeter. The duo of CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown have combined for 62 receptions for 818 yards with three touchdowns. No other Cowboys receiver has eclipsed 100 yards. Michael Gallup recently returned from a torn ACL he suffered last season. He has just eight receptions for 86 yards with one touchdown in four games.

Of course, much of the lack of production can be contributed to Dak Prescott’s absence and the shift to a more run-heavy offense. With Prescott back, the 29th ranked offense figures to look a lot more crisp.

“I want to win,” Prescott said Thursday. “If that means going out there and throwing it 20 times for 200 yards, touchdown [or] no touchdown, I’ll do that. Or 400 [yards] and five touchdowns, whatever is asked of me that’s all that really matters. I just care about the final score.”