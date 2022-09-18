Jerry Jones Reveals If He Would Consider Selling Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are the world’s most valuable franchise, worth a whopping $5.7 billion. Yes, billion, with a b. But that doesn’t mean they’re for sale — nor will they ever be if you take team owner Jerry Jones at his word.

Jones, 79, appeared on 105.3 The Fan this week and once again reiterated that he has no intentions to sell “America’s Team.” His words come at a time where Cowboys fans are arguably at their lowest in the wake of quarterback Dak Prescott’s right thumb injury, which will sideline him for 6-8 weeks.

“We used to have fans call in and I’d answer a question,” Jones said. “I’d be mad too. I will tell you right now, the best way to get something done is to have [the question] come straight to me. Those same fans know I’ll never sell this team. I sure would welcome the segment. I live with it every day. Let me say this, I’m so sensitive to our fans.

“I will tell you … you look around, and [see that] rehiring or shuffling out General Managers on top of shuffling out coaches — I haven’t seen that be the secret to success in the league.”

Jerry Jones Solely Focused on Saving 2022 Season

Jones — rightfully so — is much more focused on his Cowboys salvaging their 2022 season. The 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 was a disappointment, further compounded by Prescott’s injury. Jones has opted to go with backup Cooper Rush under center, as many Cowboys fans call for the team to sign Colin Kaepernick. Rush has started just one game — last season in a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones is not giving up on the season, saying the Cowboys will have to play David and go slay Goliath.

“It can go positive in an instant after you’ve got — we’ve got a lot of football,” Jones said. “We’ve got a lot of really top football players. And we got an outstanding group that’s coaching them up in my view. … You can think negatively and everybody does and that’s normal.

“But, boy, we got a lot of positive things we can do. I have seen it just hopeless and walk out there and David slay the giant. I’ve seen it done.”