Jerry Jones Reveals New Details Regarding Odell Beckham Jr.’s Incident on Flight over the Weekend

Days after Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane after slipping in and out of consciousness, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is sharing more details about the NFL wide receiver’s incident.

During his recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones stated that the incident doesn’t impact the Cowboys’ interest in Beckham. “His overall team compatibility, his judgment, behavior is not an issue with him,” he explained. “It is with many but not him. We think he’d fit in really good with us.”

As previously reported, Beckham was asked to leave the aircraft. This was after staff noticed his overall appearance and felt he was seriously ill. Although he initially refused to leave the plane, staff called authorities due to a “medical emergency.” He left the plane without incident after police arrived on the scene.

Miami Police Department issued a statement about the incident. “The flight crew was concerned that a passenger as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, ” the department revealed. “He appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure. Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected five-hour flight, the crew called for police and fire rescue.”

Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davillier, further refuted the claim that the NFL player refused to listen to the airline crew. Davillier also said that Beckham was asleep with a blanket over his head. He was told to leave the plane because he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The lawyer further explained that Beckham had “dealt” with an “overzealous flight attendant”. He alleged that the flight attendant sought to prove that they had the authority to have Beckham removed.

Beckham was not cited or charged related to the incident.

Jerry Jones Really Wants Odell Beckham Jr. to Play for the Dallas Cowboys

While continuing his interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones spoke about the Cowboys’ interest in Beckham. He also remained hopeful that Beckham could help the team this season.

“We have to have this year,” Jerry Jones stated. “It’s very important. This year has to be a big part of it… We have almost the whole show ahead of us, but we’ve got to have a situation where [Beckham] can really contribute now.”

Jerry Jones also said he has spoken to Beckham prior to the airplane incident and was impressed with the NFL players’ demeanor. “[He’s] very genuine. Very competitive… feels good about himself. I think he breeds confidence but yet [is] very, very compatible.”

Beckham started his NFL career in 2014 after playing for LSU from 2011 to 2013. He had been with the New York Giants from 2014 to 2018 before heading to the Cleveland Browns from 2019 to 2021. He has been with the Los Angeles Rams since 2021 and played in the LVI Super Bowl earlier this year.