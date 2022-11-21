jerry-jones-says-cowboys-are-super-bowl-contenders-following-blowout-win-over-vikings

A blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday may have sent Jerry Jones‘ confidence in the Dallas Cowboys over the moon. The owner is never shy about expectations in the Lone Star State, but now he believes he has a team that can win the Super Bowl.

Dallas absolutely pummeled Minnesota in a 40-3 victory in Minneapolis over the weekend. It was one of the most convincing wins of the NFL season. After the performance, Jones was asked if he thought he had a team capable of getting to the Super Bowl.

“A resounding yes. Yes. Unequivocally,” Jones said, per ESPN. “I think we’ve had adversity. We very easily could have more adversity … Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with.”

Jones almost always sets his sights on reaching the Super Bowl, but rarely have the Cowboys fielded a team talented enough to get there. This year might be different, though.

Dallas is hoping to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995. They’re currently 7-3 on the season.

CBS Cuts Away From Cowboys-Vikings

Just how badly did the Cowboys beat down the Vikings Sunday? The score became so lopsided that the CBS team actually changed the broadcast to the Pittsburgh Steelers–Cincinnati Bengals game.

Sunday’s game between the Cowboys (6-3) and Vikings (8-1) was expected to be the premier game of the weekend in the NFL. However, it was over pretty early.

Dallas owned a 10-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and took a 23-3 advantage into the locker room at halftime. By the eight-minute mark in the third quarter, the score was 37-3, prompting CBS to alter the broadcast.

It was easily one of the most dominant performances for any NFL team this easy. Or, perhaps it was the most embarrassing — if you look at it through a Vikings lens.

Fans didn’t seem to mind the broadcast change on Sunday, roasting the Vikings for a terrible performance on the big stage.