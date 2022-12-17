Jerry Jones Says There’s a ‘Good Chance’ Cowboys Sign WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Jerry Jones sounds willing to do whatever it takes to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Dallas this year. There’s apparently a pretty good chance that the Cowboys sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to add another weapon to the offense.

The Cowboys owner recently told USA Today that there’s a legitimate shot the team signs Beckham. The wide receiver remained a free agent while rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in last year’s Super Bowl.

“There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future,” Jones said. “But most of it being about now.”

Jones has already stated earlier this year that he believes that Cowboys are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. So far, they’ve lived up to that billing, posting a 10-3 record through Week 14.

Beckham was part of the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning squad last season. He made an impressive touchdown grab against the Cincinnati Bengals before leaving the contest with injury.

Although he’s been out for nearly the entire regular season, Beckham would still be a great asset for any team. And if he joins Dallas, even more people might start hopping on the bandwagon.

Rob Gronkowski Calls Cowboys ‘Pretenders’

A lot of people seem to be buying the hype when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and their Super Bowl aspirations. But we’ve seen this movie before. While Jerry Jones might have confidence in his team, former NFL tight end and current analyst Rob Gronkowski isn’t quite sold.

Gronk expressed some doubt on the Cowboys after narrowly escaping an upset loss to the Houston Texans last week.

“You also can’t forget about the Minnesota Vikings. They have a better record than the Dallas Cowboys. And are the Dallas Cowboys contenders or pretenders?” Gronkowski asked after the game. “History states that they’re pretenders every year.”

Reminder, Dallas torched Minnesota just a few weeks ago 40-3. The score got so bad that the CBS broadcast cut to another game on at the time.

There are no guarantees once the NFL playoffs start, but Dallas looks like a real contender right now. Even if Gronkowski isn’t sold on it.