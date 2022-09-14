Jerry Jones Sends Message to Dallas Cowboys Fans Slamming the Team

Dallas Cowboys fans need all of the talking off the ledge talk they can get. Amid their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dak Prescott’s right thumb injury that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks, many have already declared that the season is over. Team owner Jerry Jones is not one of them.

Jones remains positive and shared a unique message Tuesday for Cowboys fans who are already waving the white towel.

“One of the things that has stood me about football, and I’m comparing to the things that we all do every day away from the football is that it can be looking very dark, dark for you and then it can reverse on you in an instant,” Jones said on the Shan and RJ show on 105.3 The Fan . “It can go positive in an instant after you’ve got — we’ve got a lot of football. We’ve got a lot of really top football players. And we got an outstanding group that’s coaching them up in my view. … You can think negatively and everybody does and that’s normal.

“But, boy, we got a lot of positive things we can do. I have seen it just hopeless and walk out there and David slay the giant. I’ve seen it done.”

Jerry Jones Not Giving Up on 2022 Season

It’s a new mentality for “America’s Team,” but a sign that things won’t be as easy as they were last year for Dallas. The offseason brought a lot of change — most notably seeing the departures of Amari Cooper, La’el Collins and Randy Gregory. The concerns have only been exacerbated by Prescott’s injury.

Dallas, in the meantime, will turn to backup Cooper Rush as the man under center. Rush has started just one game — last season in a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

“At the same time, we buy us a little time here, catch it up a little bit and get Dak back out there,” Jones said. “He’s very capable of coming past this injury and having a great season, a great season — I emphasize that. And that’s not selling. That’s just if he didn’t have it, if we didn’t have it, it would be different. But we do, and, so, let’s hold what we’ve got, get this plane kind of landed. Right now, let’s patch up the holes and let’s come back at it.”

Rush will have a stiff test in his second-career start — a matchup with the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.