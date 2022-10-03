jerry-jones-speaks-out-about-cowboys-qb-cooper-rush-after-3rd-straight-win

As Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott nears his return after suffering an injury, backup Cooper Rush is taking full advantage of his opportunity on the gridiron. After Sunday’s 25-10 win against the Washington Commanders, Rush has now led “America’s Team” to their third straight win. Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t committed to keeping Rush as the starter upon Prescott’s return. But following another victory, Jones praised Rush for his performance once again.

“I can’t say enough about his play,” Jerry Jones said after the Cowboys’ third consecutive win. “What it has possibly done for this team this season to give us a chance to sit here after these last three ball games and maybe have the opportunity we’ve got for the rest of the year. It’s amazing. It’s far more than what I would’ve expected.”

Dallas is now 3-1 on the season after losing their first game of the year. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter recently reported that starting QB Dak Prescott may return in time for next week’s matchup against the L.A. Rams. However, the team wants to make sure Prescott is 100% healthy, so they may hold him out until Week 6 instead.

During his post-game interview, Jones wouldn’t say much about Prescott’s health and his timeline for a return. “I can’t give you anything there medically,” Jones simply stated. The 29-year-old quarterback had surgery on September 12. On Monday, doctors removed stitches from his right thumb. Yet head coach Mike McCarthy admitted Dak still has some swelling that needs to heal before he can fully throw.

“I really don’t know that I’d call that throwing what he’s doing, but he’s certainly got movement,” Jones explained. “I wouldn’t know if he’s throwing at a level that you could say the grip and everything effectively is a good throw, a good, normal passing throw.”

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush ‘Trying to Enjoy’ Unbeaten Streak

Although he’s only started three games for the Dallas Cowboys this season, they’ve added to what’s become a historic beginning to Copper Rush’s tenure in Texas. Rush started one other game previous to this season, which he won as well. He’s now the first quarterback in Cowboys history to win his first four starts. Following the game yesterday, Rush admitted success in the NFL can be fleeting, but for now, he’s just taking it all in.

“It’s been fun. Trying to enjoy it,” Rush said. “The NFL doesn’t let you enjoy it much. You got to go week in and week out and play. The 4-0 is just, I mean, I guess I would say the defense and all the breaks you catch, it’s just kind of lucky. QB win stats, they are what they are. It’s a team game.”

Cooper Rush threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s win. Further, he hasn’t thrown a single interception this season. As well as he’s played though, Rush knows his time behind center as a starter could be over soon as Dak Prescott nears his return.

“You just enjoy playing ball,” Rush said. “You don’t get to start every week as a backup. That’s why when you’re in there, you just want to do your job. You really enjoy it. It’s fun being with those guys. We have a heckuva team. Great locker room. So you cherish it all. When your number’s called, you just keep playing.”