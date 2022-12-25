Jerry Jones Thinks It’s ‘Too Late’ for Odell Beckham to Help Cowboys This Season

During Jerry Jones’ Friday radio show, the Cowboys owner said he didn’t believe Odell Beckham joining Dallas this season would realistically help his team.

Throughout the past few months, Jones has flirted with the idea of acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion. However, as the season has worn on, the Cowboys didn’t end up making a move for OBJ. Before the Cowboys’ upset win over divisional rival Eagles on Saturday, Jerry Jones commented on the potential of acquiring Beckham.

“Well, I think the big thing is me or whoever has let enough time go as we get toward the end of the season that it’s not realistic to think about having him in any meaningful way for the playoffs,” Jones said. “That’s not dismissing [signing Beckham in] the future, but it is dismissing, for the most part, the reality of him getting in here and helping us in the playoffs. That was a big part of the equation.”

Before the season, the Cowboys receiving squad appeared beleaguered. They lost Cedrick Wilson to free agency and traded Amari Cooper out of town. To bolster their squad, they signed James Washington, but he shortly after suffered an injury.

However, earlier in December, the Cowboys signed former Indianapolis Colt T.Y. Hilton. The pairing of Hilton and Prescott looks to be a promising one. On a third down and 30, Hilton improbably converted for a first down with a 52-yard reception. Hilton blazed past talented cornerback Darius Slay of the Eagles to make the catch.

After the game, Jerry Jones spoke about Hilton’s incredible grab and how it bodes well for the future.

“It was all there — his experience, his speed — to turn around and make that play,” Jones said. “That’s exactly what I thought he could get a chance to do. He was so excited about getting to come in here and be in games. I’m really proud for him. I’m really proud for our team, too, because he’ll add a dimension to this thing that just opens it up a little more.”

Next week, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Tennessee Titans in a Thursday Night Football matchup in Nashville.