Jerry Jones Voices Concerns About Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Just a couple of days ago it looked like the Dallas Cowboys were well on their way to signing Odell Beckham Jr., but Jerry Jones has some doubts. The Cowboys are looking like they are one piece away from being a truly great team. They have had one of the best seasons in the NFL this year.

Signing Odell would be a no-brainer. However, it isn’t his play or age that is concerning for Jerry Jones. The Cowboys owner has been open about this process throughout the courtship. So, on 105.3 “The Fan” the NFL team owner opened up about Beckham’s recent visit to Dallas.

That included a stop at the Maverick’s basketball game where the crowd cheered his name.

“I’m not confident at all,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA Sports, per NY Post. “And, so, that’s the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. We got a good beat on that. We got a great read on his career.”

During the Super Bowl last season, Odell scored a touchdown for the Rams. However, he tore his ACL in the process. Since then, he has been recovering as a free agent. Could that injury prevent the 30-year-old from seeing the field this season?

Jerry Jones Was All In – Now He’s Not

Perhaps the Dallas Cowboys figure that they are good enough at 9-3. They just beat the crap out of the Colts in a 54-19 game. That included 33 points alone in the fourth quarter for Dallas. So, why do they need another receiver? Jerry Jones was all in on Odell but he’s changed his mind a bit.

Even when the receiver had an incident on a flight, where he had to be removed following an incident, Jones was excited about the player. After coming to Dallas, it appears that new information has been given to the team. Now they don’t know what they want to do with a deadline approaching.

Jerry Jones will have to figure it out soon. Either add him to the roster or don’t. There is no doubt that there is good football being played in Dallas. If the Cowboys don’t, someone else just might.