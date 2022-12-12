Jerry Rice Takes Shot at 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan After Deebo Samuel Injury

Jerry Rice has seen enough and can’t bite his tongue any longer. The former San Francisco 49ers superstar is tired of seeing the team’s key players suffer injuries — and he appears to be firing shots at head coach Kyle Shanahan.

In the first half of Sunday’s game between the 49ers and Buccaneers, Samuel suffered a leg injury and had to be carted off the field. That’s when Rice fired off a comment on social media.

Rice posted a photo of Samuel on Instagram and added the caption, “Please stop running our skill players up the middle,” he wrote.

Jerry Rice called out Kyle Shanahan after Deebo left the game today with a knee injury 😳 pic.twitter.com/LxTO6j0IYm — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 11, 2022

Rice added that Samuel’s injury is just the latest. The 49ers have also seen quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo injured.

Samuel’s injury occurred after he rushed for 21 yards, totaled 43 receiving yards and scored a touchdown for the 49ers. San Francisco defeated Tampa Bay 35-7 to improve to 9-4.

The Niners are in the middle of a strong season, but it won’t last if key players continue suffering injury. Rice would like to see some offensive changes to ensure that doesn’t happen so frequently.

What Jerry Rice probably didn’t know at the time of his social media post — or maybe he just didn’t care — was that the 49ers actually received some positive news on Deebo Samuel’s injury. Or it’s at least better news than previously expected.

After the game, Shanahan provided an update on the San Francisco star. It sounds a lot more promising than originally thought.

“Kyle Shanahan says Deebo Samuel has a left ankle injury,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington tweeted. “He said ‘we’re not sure’ the extent but it’s ‘most likely’ a high ankle sprain. It is not broken, he said.”

The injury could still keep Samuel sidelined for significant time, but it seems more likely that he could return.