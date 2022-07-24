Jerry West Posterizes JJ Redick Over His ‘Disrespectful’ Comments

Jerry West is having none of JJ Redick’s assertion that NBA Hall of Fame guard Bob Cousy played against “plumbers and firemen.”

West, an NBA champion and 14-time All-Star, called Redick’s comments towards Cousy’s career “disrespectful.”

“I just think it’s very disrespectful”



Jerry West is the latest NBA legend to chime in on the J.J. Redick/Bob Cousy “plumbers and firemen” conversation@TermineRadio | @jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/0UN0r7LbNS — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 22, 2022

“I know J.J. just a little bit, he’s a very smart kid and everything, but tell me what his career looked like?” West said on Sirius XM NBA Radio on Friday. “What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12 points a game in the league? Somewhere along the way, numbers count. At that point and time, the players aren’t what they used to be. J.J. certainly wasn’t going to guard the elite players.

“So you can nitpick anyone. The only reason I’m talking about him is because he was not an elite player, but he was a very good player, but he had a place on the team because of the ability to shoot the ball.”

Redick, former NBA’er turned ESPN analyst, made the comments during an April episode of “First Take” when asked to compare the legacy of Cousy to Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. Redick said he couldn’t compare the two as they each played in two very different eras.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, Redick’s counterpart on the panel, disagreed. Russo said Cousy was a better player since he earned first-team All-NBA honors over West and fellow Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson during his day. Redick, meanwhile, argued against Cousy, saying he never shot over 40% from the field. When Russo was quick to point out Cousy had 29 assists in one game, Redick was ready with his comeback.

"[Bob Cousy] had 29 assists in an NBA game." – Chris Russo



“Well, he was being guarded by plumbers and firemen” – JJ Redick



Sir. 😲😂 pic.twitter.com/8qmeARNeOj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 20, 2022

“He [Cousy] was being guarded by plumbers and firemen,” Redick said.

West added that Redick should be “thankful” for the money he made during his 15-year NBA career.

“Winning is all that mattered, that’s what drove me,” West said. “I subtly got better every year. We didn’t have the facilities to get better. We had to work in the summers to support our family. JJ should be very thankful that he’s made as much money as he’s made, and Bob Cousy, whom I played against a couple of years, not very long — I just think it’s disrespectful myself.”