Jets Assistant Coach Miles Austin Handed Year-Long Ban for Gambling

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for at least one year for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Austin is appealing the suspension. Per ESPN, he must serve any suspension before applying for reinstatement.

“The league will have no further comment until that appeal has been resolved,” the league said in a statement.

Austin has been under investigation by the NFL for a while after it discovered he’d been gambling on sports. Austin did not gamble on NFL or college football games, however, it still violates the league’s gambling policy. In addition, Austin made bets at the Jets’ facility, which also violates the policy.

“All NFL Personnel other than Players are further prohibited from placing, soliciting, or facilitating bets on any other professional (e.g., NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, USTA, MLS), college (e.g., NCAA basketball), international (e.g., World Baseball Classic, World Cup), or Olympic sports competition, tournament or event,” the policy states.

He is fully cooperative with the league’s investigation. Austin has not been in New York’s facility since Tuesday.

“The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports,” said William P. Deni Jr., Austin’s attorney and agent. “Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL’s investigation. He is appealing his suspension.”

Austin, 38, played 10 years in the NFL (2006-15), eight coming with the Dallas Cowboys. An undrafted free agent, Austin finished his career with 361 receptions for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns. He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in 2009 and 2010, being selected to the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons.

Austin spent the 2019 season as an offensive quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers. He’s been part of the Jets’ coaching staff since 2021 under head coach Robert Saleh.