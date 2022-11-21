Jets Fan Has Accurately Predicted Team’s 6-4 Record Via Coin Flips Made in August

NFL bettors looking for some inside information might want to think about calling up one New York Jets fan. He might just have the luckiest and most accurate coin in the history of money.

Alex Noon, a Jets fan, flipped a coin to determine the outcome of every single game on the schedule for the 2022 season. Through the first 10 games of the year, the coin has correctly predicted the outcome.

He’s not even flipping the coin every single week. He made all these coin-flip predictions back in August, before the first regular season game kicked off. And if you don’t believe us, FOX Sports kept the receipt.

It would be wild enough if a coin flip accurately predicted the Jets’ 6-4 record. Getting all 10 games right is almost impossible, though.

If this trend continues, New York fans will be pretty pleased by season’s end. The coin flip predicted the Jets to finish with an 11-6 record and to reach the AFC Championship Game before eventually losing.

Can this magical coin correctly predict all 17 games on the schedule? We’re going to find out soon enough.

New England’s Punt Return Keeps Coin’s Streak Alive

The coin-flipping New York Jets fan almost saw his perfect prediction streak snapped on Sunday. The Jets and New England Patriots appeared to be heading into overtime until one of the best special teams plays of the season unfolded.

With 26 seconds left in the game and the contest knotted at 3-3, the Jets punted the ball away and planned to go into overtime. Marcus Jones had other plans, though.

Jones returned the kick 84 yards to the end zone with just five seconds remaining on the clock. The Patriots defeated the Jets 10-3, dropping New York to 6-4 on the year.

Did the coin have some sort of magical control over the game? Or is it just coincidence that New England pulled out a miracle on (essentially) the final play of the game? The world may never know.