Jets Fans Want Zach Wilson Out of New York After Awful TNF Performance

The New York Jets lost in a sloppy effort on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars in front of their home crowd. The notoriously rowdy fan base was not happy with the performance, specifically that of their former first-round quarterback Zach Wilson.

Jets fans notably booed Zach Wilson during the game. They also participated in a variety of chants, including a “We Want Flacco” chant that preceded Chris Streveler’s arrival to the offense to provide a small spark.

Fans online reciprocated the feelings of the Jets fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium. They trashed Zach Wilson, calling for his ouster from New York.

“We just watched the end of Zach Wilson’s career in New York,” one fan tweeted. Other fans piled on, with one writing: “Zach Wilson is really bad at quarterback, huh.”

However, this time after the game, Wilson had a more democratic response than he has had in the past. He notably responded with a short “no” after being asked if the offense “let down” the defense in last month’s loss against the Patriots. Obviously, Wilson’s had some media training since then, but his on-field performance has only gotten worse.

Wilson addressed the fans booing and calling for other quarterbacks in a post-game presser.

“Yeah, it’s [tough],” Wilson said about the fans booing, according to ESPN. “I don’t blame them. We have a passionate fan base, and they’re here to watch us score touchdowns. We’re not scoring touchdowns, we’re not getting first downs, we’re not moving the ball and, obviously, we can’t throw the ball. Of course, they’re going to be frustrated.”

Wilson completed 9 of 18 passes for 92 yards and an interception. The interception was on a Hail Mary before the close of the half, but the numbers are still atrocious. He finished with a 5.2 QBR, an abysmal number for a starting quarterback. The Jags handed the Jets their fourth straight loss and wiped out their playoff hopes in the process.

Head coach Robert Saleh benched Wilson after his showing, going with Chris Streveler instead. Streveler had reportedly been elevated from the practice squad just hours before the game. Streveler proceeded to lead the team on their longest drive of the evening. However, it failed to produce any points.

The final score was 19-3, as the Jacksonville Jaguars improve to 7-8 while the Jets fall to the same record. While the loss marked the fourth straight defeat for the Jets, the Jaguars have produced their own streak. The TNF win marked their third straight win as Trevor Lawrence & Co. makes a late-season playoff push.

As for Zach Wilson, his time in New York may be done after what has been a tumultuous season. After a red hot 6-2 start, the Jets have fallen to 7-8 and will likely miss the playoffs. Wilson and the Jets offense have been anemic in the latter half of the season, barely able to string together drives or competitive games. Especially after such vocal outrage by Jets fans, it seems Wilson’s days in New York are surely numbered.